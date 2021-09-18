David Mastovich

I encountered a common thread during a recent meeting to help a CEO mastermind group leverage the power of storytelling and better communicate with all of their many target audiences.
This particular group of chief executives from across industries and size of companies shared a common problem or challenge. It related to how they can best communicate with their team.
I told them a statistic that 58% of employees would rather trust a stranger than their boss.
That percentage often surprises people in the business world.
Then I followed up with, 63% feel that their productivity suffers because of the quality – or lack thereof – of communication across the organization.
I used these statistics partly to emphasize how big the chasm is, but also to let them know that they’re not alone. Most companies struggle with this.
But the good news is that if CEO mastermind groups and other CEOs that I address across the country are focusing on this and trying to do better, that means change is on the way.
The goal is to build trust and increase alignment between leaders and their teams, so those two statistics decrease.
First, for the leaders, I want you to be cognizant of how significant it is that you make it about “them.”
We need to do marketing insights, interview and talk to employees. Track what they say. Talk with team members and find out what they say.
This gets you a picture of what they’re seeing that’s causing them to have less trust or to feel that things aren’t aligned, or that communication isn’t good enough.
But the second part of making it about them is focusing on how, when and where they consume content. This will be different for each employee, but you’ll still be able to get enough trends to see three to five tactical ways that you can implement your storytelling, so that it matches up with how, when and where those employees consume the content.
Employers also need to answer the two “why” questions for every storytelling challenge, and most of the problems in an organization, on any team, are related to some degree to communication.
Communication or better storytelling can solve a lot of problems.
Why are we at this point? and why are we making this change and requesting the team to change and act differently?
In this instance, your customers are your team members. What’s their why? What’s their reason for buying this idea from you? You’re selling them an idea to change.
The key is to craft a memorable story and then begin to tell that story around what they told you their why was; what they told you their concerns were; how, when and where they consume content.
If you’re thinking in this manner, you’ve heard from them. You’ve heard their perspective, you found out how, when and where most employees consume content at work.
As part of the team, you now can talk about your why, how you want to solve this particular problem and what change you require of them.
And when you do that in a memorable storytelling way, crafting a story that has anecdotes and analogies that are about them, the team members can relate to the anecdote or analogy.
Team members need to be open to ideas. That is difficult for all of us. Change is a struggle.
But a team member who complains, “I’d rather trust a stranger than my boss,” or says, “Productivity suffers because of communication,” really shouldn’t be saying those things if they’re not willing to be open to solutions.
The second thing a team member should do is listen with intent, listen actively, not thinking about what you’re going to say back, or thinking about the cynical story you’re going to tell a fellow team member. Be open to change and ideas.
And the third big one is for you to think beyond yourself.
We can change this “63% of employees who say that they think productivity suffers because of the lack of quality communication up, down and across the organization.”
I’m excited that the CEO mastermind group planned to apply this strategy after our meeting. They already were implementing ways to communicate better with their team members, and I’m asking team members to be open to this, to listen and to think beyond yourself so that you, too, can hear this message, gain from it and be better aligned with your company’s goals and missions.
You also can gain trust with your supervisor, CEO and the C-suite at your company.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing podcast” and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
