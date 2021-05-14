David Mastovich

Cliches are cliches, because more often than not, there’s some truth to the statement. We hear cliches or mantras or phrases that are repeated over time.
The reason that those phrases become part of our culture is because they’re easy to understand and relate to. They can make an emotional impact, and we can realize that they’re more often than not true.
However, cliches are also misunderstood and overused.
One example of this occurred when I did the Sights and Sounds of Marketing column and blog years ago. I talked about the movie “Jerry Maguire,” and how these catch phrases were used again and again to make a point or to make a joke.
There were phrases such as, “You had me at hello,” which was to tell someone that you completely agreed with them and that they didn’t need to continue to explain it.
But many people don’t even know how that phrase started, and that’s one of the reasons that catchphrases and cliches are often misused and misunderstood.
There are so many examples of those types misunderstood.
One big catchphrase currently is, “Meet them where they are.”
There is truth to that statement because it’s easy to understand. You said, “Oh, if I’m going to build a business, I need to meet the customer where they are. If I’m going to tell a story or produce a message or a political campaign or develop a show, I need to meet them where they are. If I’m going to make my business successful, I need to meet them where they are.”
What began as a buzz phrase now is an overused cliche.
Let’s truly discuss what it means to meet them where they are, which goes back to a phrase that I’ve used for decades, which is, “Make it about them.”
They’re both saying the same thing – that you have to listen and observe, ask questions and try to understand what the people that you’re trying to reach, influence, engage and connect with are feeling and thinking.
We tend to make decisions based on emotion and then rationalize those decisions with facts and details. So, when you want to make it about them or meet them where they are, dig deeper. Think beyond the phrase.
How are we going to gain an understanding of what they think and what they feel?
What specific marketing intel are we going to use? What specific market research are we going to use? Which customers and prospective customers are we going to talk to? What questions are we going to ask?
These are all important points that help make that phrase, meet them where they are, actually mean something instead of just the buzz phrase everyone seems to use.
You have to find out what “they” want, but first you have to really define who they are.
And again, that’s not as easy as people think.
I’ve found in speaking to companies across the country, often they don’t have a clear picture of that target audience. They haven’t drilled down into that target audience enough to truly slice and dice it and have it come out in a meaningful way that they’ve eliminated people that don’t want to hear from them.
One study found 68% of us believe that marketers try to force us to pay attention to them, when what we want is to pay attention to certain companies and messages.
We have the opportunity to seek out messages that we want through the internet. There’s good and bad to that.
The bad is that most of us subconsciously become intellectually lazy and continually listen to the people that support our beliefs, and that’s OK, but opening up our minds and hearing from others helps.
Let’s go back to when you want to help “them” to want to pay attention to you.
And the way to get them to want to pay attention to you is because you understood who you were trying to reach, influence, connect and engage with.
That’s why during the real drill down, the hard work is in defining your target audiences and understanding what they feel.
Once you’ve defined who they are and find out what they feel, then you truly can meet them where they are.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
