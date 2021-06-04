David Mastovich

Let’s talk about these three words – fired, forced out and frustrated.
There’s a percentage of people who see work as a means to an end. Those people still want to get some purpose from their work. They might be good at it, they might give a good effort, but work is something they do to have their time off and earn compensation.
I don’t have anything negative to say about anyone who falls in that category.
There’s another percentage of people who seek to get even more purpose and more intrinsic value from their work, and it energizes them. They want to continually grow personally and professionally with work and their career playing a significant role.
If you’re in that category, if you are pushing to grow personally and professionally, and to make a big, positive impact at your company and during your career, then those three words will come into play.
It’s easy to say that we all will fall into that frustrated category, but I’m not talking about the minor irritants that make you go, “Ah, it’s work. It’s a little bit of a pain this week.”
Instead, I’m referring to a situation in which you’re so frustrated that it’s impacting your behavior, it’s impacting your energy, it’s draining you. You are not at your best from time to time because of how frustrated you are.
I often use basketball analogies because I’ve been blessed to have the chance to play and coach basketball throughout my life and it just brings me so much joy, and I’ve been able to impact others, teaching and coaching and mentoring.
So, I’m going to use the NBA, the premier professional basketball league, to make the point about this fired, forced out, frustrated.
Twenty teams made the NBA playoffs this season. Fourteen of those 20 teams are coached by coaches who have been fired at some point in their careers.
When you look at the Eastern Conference versus the Western Conference, four of the top five teams in the Eastern Conference are coached by coaches who have been fired within the past four years. Two of those four were fired last year and are now with a different team.
You’re going to ruffle feathers when you’re a leader or a manager. I become frustrated when people say everybody has their own style, everybody has their own way of doing things. Those are true statements to a degree.
To say that someone doesn’t work well with a particular coach or leader because of their own style or that coach’s style is often a copout.
What I mean is those 14 coaches who have been fired that are now coaching an NBA playoff team, yes, they do have their own style, but the players who didn’t perform for them probably didn’t perform with them mostly because of the players.
The coaches are somewhat culpable, for sure. But the bigger picture is that it’s too easy for us to blame others and to blame style.
Everyone should look in the mirror and ask themselves, “What happened with me with that teacher in high school? That coach in high school? That college professor? That first boss? That fifth boss? That peer?”
Once you’ve admitted there are things that you could have done better and you figure out what you’re capable of doing better, then you can say, “Here’s where the leader could have improved. And, here’s where my peer could have improved.”
But you must take that time to look in the mirror and realize that you are a part of the situation.
Every time I had a run-in with a boss, I was part of that situation. There were a couple of times that the bosses were making significant errors, but there were other instances where they were making a judgment call and I was making a judgment call and I misread a little bit, they misread it a little bit.
Take stock so that you don’t just play the blame game. Look at where you could have done better and how you can improve yourself.
Ask yourself what energizes you and what drains you. See what your unique ability is and how you bring value to the situation.
That way, you can turn those three words into positives.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
