David Mastovich

The COVID-19 pandemic initially shut down access to in-person visits for nonurgent conditions, which obviously impacted the health care industry.
Telehealth went from being barely used and often unfamiliar to consumers, to becoming something that people realize, “Whoa, this works. I don’t need to travel to my doctor for office for everything.”
Doctors responded, “Whoa, I can actually get paid to do this much easier on Zoom or on screen.”
Providers saw it as a way to get another income stream, and patients, we the consumers, saw it as a way to get what we wanted, when we wanted it, and more quickly.
Consumers embraced care outside of the traditional medical office during the pandemic.
According to the PwC Health Research Institute Clinician Survey of April 2021, 77% of clinicians reported “New nontraditional care venues provided acceptable patient outcomes.”
This included retail venues, concierge medicine, the old-school house call, and ever popular and convenient telehealth.
The hospital emergency department is finally becoming what it should be – a place for last resort instead of going to the emergency room for a low-acuity visit or the sniffles, so to speak.
That’s not going to return to pre-pandemic level.
Having a hospital and a health system background, I know that the ER often was used so much for nonacute reasons and nonserious situations. For decades, we tried to change that scenario. Who would have figured that COVID-19 has finally brought the shift to where emergency rooms are being used for emergencies? Imagine that.
Throughout my life, I’ve learned that when a crisis happens, you do everything you can to get through that healthy and alive, and if you’re in a business, you do everything you can to keep your business sustained.
But you also can maximize opportunities from that crisis.
The consumerization of health care through telehealth and other means has become acceptable and convenient partly because of COVID-19.
What does this mean for a health care marketer, a medical marketer? The consumerization of health care provides you an opportunity if you’re marketing a physician practice, physical therapy, occupational therapy, wound care, a Medicare Advantage Plan or a health care system.
And it drives a lower cost trend, so the increase in the medical costs have gone down.
The increases are smaller, because we’re able to get more care for less through this telehealth and other avenues.
What does it mean to physicians and their patients? First, the patients aren’t patient.
How many of us are patient when we’re buying something?
When we’re standing in line and waiting, we’re looking at how long it took. I don’t know too many people who are patient.
You have to play that to your advantage and say, “I’m going to tell the story of how technology has made it easier for us to do things like scheduling the patient.” You want to prove that you can have convenience and speed.
Health care marketers also may capitalize.
Health care teams and health care organizations need to realize that they are also technology companies.
You have to have a technology story about how you provide the care in a convenient fashion, about how scheduling and billing and health care coverage and insurance coverage can be done in a quick, technological way.
There are now more than 50,000 health apps. We, the consumer, realize that it’s quick and easy for us to try an app.
So many of my clients over the past three years talk about the upgrades they’ve made with software and apps, yet they aren’t maximizing them, and the patients don’t know how to use them, or the patients see them as clunky, inefficient.
It’s because the story hasn’t been crafted to explain that we’re a health care company. We’re also a technology company, and we’re now doing these things that make it quicker and easier for you to do what you need and get what you need, and explain how to use it, and if it’s difficult to use, you’ve got to blow it up and get something else.
If you have telehealth, and if you’re doing digital more, you need to promote that and tell that story in a way that’s memorable, and that story has to be told visually and through multiple channels, because you’re trying to reach anyone from a 15-year-old to a 50-year-old to a 75-year-old along the way.
If you’re in senior living, you’re reaching an adult child and the actual resident. If you’re in a physician practice, you might have a referral source marketing because other physicians refer to you.
The COVID-19 pandemic inadvertently has led to some opportunity or some innovation. It’s led to the consumerization of health care.
You can turn this crisis into opportunities to help your patients and help you grow your practice or your health care business.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
