David Mastovich

Recently, a client asked me, “Can micro-influencers help grow my practice?”
This client, who is in the medical field, is a parent to teenagers, so he had heard a lot about micro-influencers.
We then discussed what micro-influencers are. What’s great about them? What could they be used for when it comes to marketing for primary care, physician practices, specialists, dental practices, eye doctors, wound care, physical therapists, any type of medical marketing and growing a practice?
What is a micro-influencer?
Micro-influencers typically have between 1,000 and 100,000 followers on social media. They’re engaged with that audience, and those people look to them to see what they’re doing and to hear what they are thinking and buying.
Prior to social media, such a person would have most likely been called a thought leader, someone who is seen as an expert in a particular niche or area.
When might you use a micro-influencer, and why?
One reason is that they build and engage the community.
Another is that they tend to have higher conversion rates.
Micro-influencers can be every bit as powerful as online reviews.
The third reason is budget. Micro-influencers have audiences, but those audiences are not so big that they’re expensive.
The fourth thing that micro- influencers can do is related to targeting. The micro-influencer has a specific, drilled down audience that they know a lot about and can engage with, and you can tend to see who that specific target audience is that you might be able to focus on.
That said, there are also a couple of main reasons why you might hold off on using micro-influencers.
First, it’s tough to find micro-influencers from the perspective of a health care provider or medical practice.
Micro-influencers tend to be on the business-to-consumer side. These products or services are easy to purchase and easy to review and talk about.
It’s also tough to measure the return on investment of a micro-influencer. There’s so much uncertainty as to what they bring to the table.
Whether you want to try micro-influencers or not, the key is that it can still only be one piece of your overall strategic marketing plan.
I recommend four other key areas to focus on from a marketing standpoint to grow your practice.
The first area, the testimonial, is similar to micro-influencers.
If you systematically gather testimonials on an ongoing basis, leverage those testimonials in multiple channels. Have them produced on video and in quotes. Those testimonials can make a pretty significant impact on building trust within people that you’re targeting, and even with current patients.
Online reviews also are important. The key with online reviews is that you have to ask, thank and track your online reviews. Systematically ask for them again and again from patients as they’re coming through the process.
Do a formal thank you when someone does provide you that online review.
And then track and use those online reviews.
The third key tactic that needs to be a part of marketing to grow your practice is building a systematic referral source marketing program.
This systematic way looks at who has been referring to you and who could or should be referring to you.
It has a systematic program of content that can go out and show proof that you are a great referral for them.
The fourth tactic is that you have to have strategic and memorable storytelling tailored to each of your target audiences.
You might say, “Well, it should be toward patients to grow my practice.” Yes, there should be strategic and memorable storytelling specific to current and prospective patients, but you also have to have specific and tailored messages for current and prospective referral sources.
And finally, employees are going to make or break your reputation. You need to have specific stories, business-to- employee storytelling, to current and prospective employees.
Those are the four key tactics that need to be apart of any marketing plan and marketing program that you use to grow your practice.
And, of course, you want to try micro-influencers.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
