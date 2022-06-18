David Mastovich

What’s social proof? We all, as humans, like to hear and see and watch others who have made similar decisions to the ones we’re going through.
Social proof provides us with a comfort in knowing that others are making the same decision we’re about to make or have made.
It does not mean getting proof through social media, although that could be the case.
Robert Cialdini is the foremost thinker on influence. He wrote a book called “Influence,” which examined the six principles of influence. Social proof and that book came out way before there ever was this thing we call, social media.
Here are a couple examples of social proof that are not tied to social media.
You’re going out, you’re walking down the street past a few bars, restaurants, nightclubs.
The first one has hardly anybody in it. You walk right past it. The second one has a few people in it. Again, you walk past it. You get to the third one and it’s jumping. It’s crowded. There’s excitement. There’s energy. You choose that one.
That’s social proof. You saw others enjoying themselves and that reduces your nervousness about your choice of making that.
Another example of social proof is, in the summer, you’re going to your neighbor’s outdoor living areas in the backyard, the patio or the deck. You see that neighbor No. 1 and neighbor No. 3 have purchased a similar item. You have social proof and you’re much more comfortable purchasing that item.
When you’re considering buying a car, you tend to notice the car that you’re looking at when one drives down the road or when you see a commercial for it when you’re watching one of your favorite shows or a sporting event. Those are examples of social proof.
Health care marketing social proof is extremely important because health care is such a personal and serious decision for each of us.
It includes testimonials and hearing other people talk about their experience. It includes case studies that show that there was some research behind this health care decision. It includes data, but data as meaningful numbers, not just data spewed at you, and yes, it includes social media and reviews.
“No BS” health care marketing social proof will have an “N,” an “O,” a “B” and an “S.” It will tie back to testimonials, case studies, reviews, social media and numbers, not just data.
The “N” in your “No BS” health care marketing social proof is numbers. Not just data, but numbers. Numbers that are meaningful and memorable.
What do I mean by that?
Four out of five dentists recommend Crest. Those are numbers that are memorable and easy to understand.
The second letter, the “O,” is opportunity. What’s in it for them? Well, my home health care nurse not only made my mom feel better, but I feel better because I feel I have more time, and I have peace of mind knowing that mom is taken care of. If I’m in that situation and I hear that testimonial, the opportunities for me, what’s in it for me, is to help my mom and to help myself.
The “B” is believable. You don’t necessarily want to showcase a review if it has 11 exclamation points over 10 words in a sentence or two. Hyperbole isn’t going to work in health care. It has to be believable.
Your social media posts have to be authentic while still presenting your story in the best possible way. If you’re a physical therapy center and you show a wide photograph of a therapist working with someone, and there’s a towel off to the left and a water bottle in the frame and a lot of dead space, that’s authentic, but it didn’t present your story in the best possible way.
On the other hand, if that senior living community that wants to say that 70% of the people are saying they have a better quality of life shows a 63-year-old looking person in a social media post, where the average age at the facility or community is 79, that’s not authentic, even though it’s presenting your story in the best possible light.
Your “S” is it’s got to be specific, yet simple. Time and again, I hear people use broad phraseology to describe what they do or generic phrases.
For instance, exceptional customer service, excellent customer service, compassionate care. Do you think your competition is saying, “Hey, hey, we have care, but it’s not compassionate.”
Everyone is saying exceptional customer service, excellent customer service, compassionate care, quality care.
If you go out and do your marketing insights and interviews, and you do your observations of trends, and you look at the survey results, and you come back and say, “We really do have a unique thing going on here with this attribute.”
That attribute might be tied to customer service or the customer experience, or it might be tied to the quality or even the compassion.
It just can’t be that blanket term, that broad term, it has to be specific, yet simple.
It all adds up to a “No BS” approach to social proof.
