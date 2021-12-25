David Mastovich

The year 2021 is coming to a close. You’re thanking employees and customers while celebrating the holiday season.
Most companies have had some great customers, some good customers and some not so good ones the past year.
This year is behind us and now is the right time to build a plan to grow your ideal customer base in 2022.
How?
Here are four steps to build your ideal customer plan for 2022:
• Step 1: Use both instincts and insights to outline what your ideal customers really look like. You can quickly go with instincts and common sense to say who your top two or three customers are by size and gross profit. But more money is made when you combine insights with those instincts to dig deeper into who bought what, when and why.
Leverage qualitative insight interviews with customers, employees and referral sources to learn more about the why behind customer decisions.
Dig into your own data using multiple variables to turn that in-house information into gold. You can group customers by multiple variables to get a clearer picture of who your ideal customers really are.
Think in terms of customer groups by more than three variables. Most companies stop at three variables, which leaves so much information on the table. Business-to-business companies have variables such as geography, size of company, frequency of purchases, potential spend, in-house or no in-house team in a particular area, purchasing process (RFP or not, procurement process, etc.), title of those involved in the decision.
Business-to-consumer companies have multiple demographic variables (age, income, etc.) plus behavioral variables tied to when and type of purchase and also psychographic variables related to personality, beliefs and cultural variables.
When you do the hard but gratifying work of digging into your customer groups, you bring value from both insights and instincts. This drives your 2022 marketing strategy to land more of your ideal customers.
• Step 2: Leverage the power of storytelling to convey your big idea and supporting storytelling pillars.
Your big idea for 2022 must answer the two why questions: Your why or reason for being, and your customers’ why or reason for buying.
Combine the answers to these two questions to create your one big idea.
If you only focus on your why, your story won’t completely resonate with your customers.
If you only focus on their why, your customers won’t know the story about why you exist beyond making money.
You need to bring it all together with your big idea.
Then build supporting storytelling pillars to help tell your story in a way that makes an emotional impact on each customer group.
Your storytelling pillars are built around anecdotes and analogies that tell specific stories around each customer group’s pain points or problems they’re looking to solve. That’s when we buy something: When we are at a point where we have a problem and need a solution.
Your storytelling pillars show how you understand their situation and you have a potential solution.
Step 2 gives you the creative strategy and stories to reach, connect and engage with your ideal customers in 2022.
• Step 3: Build and implement your storytelling calendar for 2022 which includes multiple stories told through multiple channels both internally and externally.
Don’t forget to treat your employees as a key target audience for your storytelling. The more your current employees know and tell your story, the more likely they are to stay and also the more likely they’ll tell others about the company. This means you’ve impacted recruitment and retention. But internal storytelling also impacts results or productivity because the more employees communicate to each other through storytelling, the better your operation is.
Your storytelling calendar for 2022 also includes specific channels (direct sales, social media, trade shows, digital marketing lead generation, blogs, videos, etc.) to reach, connect and engage with current and potential ideal customers. Outline which stories you will tell along with when and where you’ll tell each story.
• Step 4: Map out how you will test, track and tweak your stories, your channels, your tactics, your budget throughout the year.
Reaching and influencing potential and current ideal customers isn’t a one-time exercise. It’s an ongoing part of building your company. That’s why you need to shift your mindset so you are open to continually test, track and tweak your marketing and storytelling based on the results you see.
You can test specific messages, channels, campaigns. Then track what happened and tweak based on what you learn.
Remember to be patient though. The tweaking part shouldn’t happen too fast because you need data over a longer time than a week or even a month to know enough to adjust.
There you have it ... four steps to build your ideal customer plan for 2022.
Hope you leverage those steps and that you have a No BS 2022.
Dave Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
