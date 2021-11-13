David Mastovich

Many times, products and companies are built because someone was frustrated with not having a product to do what they wanted to do or what would make their lives easier.
They start developing a way to solve a problem that will help them personally and end up developing something that becomes a major new product or way of doing things.
Brad Baxter, founder and CEO of Whisker, the leading innovator in pet tech and refined pet accessories, is one of those people.
I came across his story while scanning the November issue of Inc, which includes a story based on an interview Zack Miller had with Baxter.
It goes something like this:
Baxter grew up watching his dad struggle as an entrepreneur. He admired his dad, but also didn’t want to end up a struggling entrepreneur. Then one day, he was cleaning a mess his cats made because their litter box wasn’t clean enough, and he decided to build a better mouse trap … er, build a better litter box.
He wanted to create a self-cleaning litter box that would work with gravity, but he lacked capital to invest in the tools to make a prototype. His dad offered to invest and refinanced his home to do so, which enabled Baxter to start building the products.
He launched AutoPets, which became Whisker ,and sold the products on Amazon. The company did well.
I love hearing success stories built on ingenuity and the desire to find a solution for something you know is needed but isn’t offered in the marketplace.
Baxter’s story hits home with me on a personal level, too. I watched and admired my dad as an entrepreneur who loved what he did and did whatever he could to help his clients. I wanted to do that if I started a company.
The part about how he wanted to solve a problem that bugged him so he built his own company to do so … that happened with me too.
When I was in various top marketing leadership positions throughout my early career, I was frustrated by the approach and processes or lack thereof that ad agencies, marketing communications companies and public relations firms followed or didn’t follow. I hated when the top creative leader of those companies would talk down to clients and act like he or she was an artiste, and when they were mystified about what marketing was and how it worked.
I knew what worked. I knew what real marketing was. I understood the teachings of the father of marketing, Philip Kotler.
I had successfully helped companies grow from millions to billions. Yet, these artistes tried to tell me it was all about the latest flavor of the month. The latest ways to do creative, to manipulate viewers, readers, listeners.
That’s part of why I started MASSolutions. I wanted any company, regardless of size or industry, regardless of budget, to know that they could do real marketing and that the behavioral science should drive the creative art. That business practices should be followed when implementing and driving your marketing, top- and bottom-line performance, breakeven analysis, margins – all needed to be part of the internal and external marketing teams’ mindsets.
I can relate to Baxter’s story about being frustrated with a problem he personally had and thought others would want the solution for, too, and that leading to founding a company.
But the Baxter story goes a step beyond.
He tells about how he thought the Amazon sales of his product were cannibalizing the company’s direct sales.
Imagine knowing that your biggest way of getting customers was actually hurting the company.
He said he was afraid to cut them off.
That’s where his dad comes in again.
His dad told him he shouldn’t delay the hard decisions because eventually they will catch up to you and take you down.
He pulled the plug on Amazon and their sales remained steady, but they saw an improvement in their margins while simplifying their order flow by selling directly to customers.
They’ve grown 1000% since the change. You heard me right ... 1000%.
And they’ve expanded into the dog market, too.
He said how great it is for his dad to see his success. His dad taught him confidence and that the right way is not always the easiest way. That if you do things right and you build a solid foundation, you can have a great business.
That’s another life experience that Baxter and I share – learning from insightful, loving dads.
My dad taught me confidence and that the right way is not always the easiest way, too.
He also pushed me to not put off tough decisions because they will eventually bite you in the rear.
He showed me how when you do things right, you can build a foundation and a business.
My dad’s teachings have paid off for me and MASSolutions just like they’ve paid off for Brad Baxter and Whisker.
Here’s to Brad Baxter’s dad, Jim Baxter and to my dad, Mike “Tike” Mastovich, for the great advice, confidence and teachings they provided their sons over a lifetime.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
