David Mastovich

Recently, I read an interesting article about computer scientists training Artificial Intelligence (AI) to think with analogies.
Melanie Mitchell has worked on digital minds for decades, and she says, “They’ll never truly be like ours until they can make analogies.”
I’ve discussed the science of storytelling and how it goes across generations and across cultures. It’s how we communicate, educate and motivate. I have also stated in my columns, blogs and podcasts about how significant anecdotes and analogies are because our mind, according to the cognitive psychologists, begins to formulate stories in just about every encounter that we have.
So, when we use anecdotes and analogies, we’re helping to make ourselves more relatable.
The more relatable we are, the more trustworthy we are and the more believable we are.
The article means a lot because it’s telling you the science of analogies are important to AI.
It goes on to say that when Mitchell was in graduate school, she and her professor, Douglas Hofstadter, spent the next six years collaborating closely on Copycat, a computer program which, in the words of those co-creators, was designed to “discover insightful analogies and to do so in a psychologically realistic way.”
Hofstadter and Mitchell believed that the cognitive process of analogy, how human beings make abstract connections between similar ideas, perceptions and experience would be crucial to unlocking humanlike artificial intelligence.
Right now, AI is fantastic, but isn’t enough humanlike.
If they can incorporate analogies into AI, things, such as self-driving cars, will be much more efficient and effective.
Because when we’re driving, we can make an analogy to a situation and read and react.
Current AI is unable to do that. The more they’re able to put the analogies in there, it will enable the AI to work that much better.
Why does this matter to you?
The behavioral science needs to drive the creative art of your storytelling and all of your marketing activities. You need to be able to leverage the power of storytelling through using anecdotes and analogies, through using the behavioral science of understanding who your customers are and what they think and feel.
That sounds easy and many people claim they do it, but we found time and again that most people don’t really know who their true customers and prospects are, nor do they have a great understanding of what they think, want and feel.
One of the most striking quotes in the AI/analogies article is, “Today’s state-of-the-art neural networks are very good at certain tasks,” Mitchell said, “but they’re very bad at taking what they’ve learned in one kind of situation and transferring it to another. The essence of analogy.”
That’s how we learn. That’s how we’re able to adapt. That’s how we read and react. That’s how we educate, communicate and motivate.
So, why wouldn’t you apply anecdotes and analogies to all of your storytelling as a leader, as a team member, as a father, sister, husband, dad?
Most people that I’ve met throughout my life use anecdotes and analogies, and most of them are good storytellers in their personal lives.
Around the Thanksgiving dinner table, almost everyone in the room wants to tell a story. When you’re involved with your friends, you’re gathering to tell stories. You’re using analogies, but in our careers, we tend to shut it off.
The science is so strong that an AI expert professor and her teammates are finding ways to incorporate anecdotes and analogies into AI to make AI more humanlike. If it’s that scientific and you’re already using it in your personal lives, I’m here to push you, cajole you to use that same technique in your career and your professional life.
By using anecdotes and by making analogies, you become stronger as a communicator, you gain more trust. It makes you a stronger leader. Every one of us can be a leader – informal leaders and formal leaders.
The article meant so much to me because that is as scientific as it gets. The people who are studying AI to make AI more humanlike understand that analogies work, that analogies will make AI better.
And if we know that to be the case and we know the cognitive psychologists tell us that we begin to form stories and that analogies make us relatable. And we already do it in our personal lives. It’s time to commit to using anecdotes and analogies in your professional life.
It’s time to commit to being a stronger storyteller so you build trust among your team members, and you can get more results.
Author and marketing trailblazer David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.