David Mastovich

Have you played Wordle yet? Millions of people have. It’s a word game where you get six tries to guess a five-letter word.
If you haven’t played Wordle, you most likely know someone who does. In the digital and social media age, the simple game has caught fire.
Here are the five reasons why I believe Wordle “blew up.”
The first is the big idea. The founder of Wordle is actually Josh Wardle (word play there).
He indeed lived up to the big idea and answered the two why questions that we talk about a lot at MASSolutions and help our clients tell their stories.
The “why” related to his big idea was that Wardle wanted to create a word game that he and his partner could play because they love the New York Times crossword puzzle.
He was passionate about it and just wanted to build it for fun. When you have a why like that, good things often happen regardless of the outcome from a sales standpoint.
In fact, he didn’t want to sell it, and it’s free, which ties into Wardle’s other “why.” We aren’t really buying something. … But we are, because we’re spending time on something even though it’s free.
The second reason that Wordle has blown up is tied to scarcity. Scarcity drives our decision making. It influences us to want something.
And the scarcity is there’s only one word per day that you can play. When you think about that, you look at that completely different, knowing that you have one word to play with Wordle.
The third of the five reasons that Wordle has blown up is similar to that in that it’s simple. Simplicity is a key differentiator for you when you offer and deliver your products and services. Wordle is so simple that A, it’s easy to play and try, but B, it’s easy to tell others about.
That story is so easy to understand when you say it’s a word game where you get six tries to figure out and guess one five-letter word.
The fourth reason why Wordle blew up is social proof.
Think back to when you were in college or in your 20’s. You walk past a bar or a nightclub or somewhere where something’s going on, and there are two of places located side by side. One is packed and one isn’t. That’s social proof.
You go to the one that’s packed. It’s just what we do.
Wordle was able to leverage social proof because so many of us were trying Wordle and we were telling others about Wordle, that the social proof was and is there. And now, it organically has grown to millions and millions of people trying Wordle.
That ties to the fifth of the reasons why Wordle is blowing up: Liking.
We tend to do things that people that we know, like and trust are doing. It’s why you see so many things blow up on social media, because we look at something that someone we know, like and trust is doing or thinking or posting about.
And how has Wordle blown up? Now Wardle has sold Wordle to New York Times for a seven-figure price.
Wardle created Wordle because he liked crossword puzzles, and he and his partner wanted to be able to play something like that, and then ended up selling to the New York Times for a seven-figure price. It all ended well, right?
Remember the five reasons Wordle blew up.
I hope you take those principles and apply them when you’re telling your story, or you’re talking about your products and services for your company. Use them when you’re talking about your personal brand and your company’s brand.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.