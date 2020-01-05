David Mastovich

“The hardest thing in the world is to simplify your life. It’s so easy to make it complex ...” – Yvon Chouinard
We’re busy answering emails.
We’re busy writing blog posts.
We’re busy attending meetings. Everyone is busy.
But, are we really busy? Or, are we just bad at prioritizing our tasks?
Some would argue the question by pulling out their to-do list and pointing out everything they needed to accomplish.
That to-do list becomes a validation tool to just how busy they really are.
But when they cross one item off, they add another.
They’re in the to-do list hamster wheel and can’t seem to get off.
Why do we do this?
It might be because adhering to our busy lives is comfortable.
We accept it and we do whatever we need to do to get things done.
But what if you challenged yourself to not be busy but productive/efficient instead?
What if you sat down and assessed where you’re losing time?
Are you working on projects that you don’t have time for and maybe your skills aren’t where they should be? Maybe you should consider outsourcing that work.
Are you finding that your creativity is fizzling because you don’t have the time to focus on tasks that you want to focus on? Maybe you should consider adding focus days into your calendar.
Finding ways to simplify our lives is hard.
It takes effort, it takes attention, and it takes the time that we don’t have because we’re so busy trying to plow through the tasks that we don’t even realize we’re in the throes of a vicious cycle.
So, instead of being busy with all of our daily tasks, I’m challenging you to get busy trying to find ways to become more efficient and effective.
