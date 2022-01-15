David Mastovich

Apple has a new ad focused on the Apple Watch. The company has taken an approach where they show three scenarios of three different people who are in situations where their phone might not be on them or able to be used.
One scenario is a car accident where they landed in a body of water. Another one is someone who was out in the ocean and drifted far on the ocean. The third one is a farmer who was working and falls 21 feet.
The ad plays snippets of each of their three scenarios as they call 911 from their Apple Watch.
The ad tells us that we could be in situations like this, where our phone wasn’t on us or wasn’t usable.
And at that moment, the Apple Watch could be a lifesaver.
They’re looking to reach those of us who have maybe considered an Apple Watch, but figured, “It’s not a must have. I don’t absolutely need it. It’s something that I could use, but I have to pay $200, $300, maybe even a monthly, additional $5, $10.”
It’s targeting those potential buyers by trying to shift their mindset and show them that, yes, there are all these fun, useful things that the Apple Watch can bring to me.
But there’s this other thing tied to my health, my life and scenarios, just as the three that are used as examples.
It’s a compelling message.
And it works from a marketing standpoint. It also has a lot of chatter in a negative way.
People are saying, “So you’re just trying to scare me into thinking that I need an Apple Watch.” Some people don’t like it and are criticizing it.
I think it works. And for the segment that they’re trying to reach, and influence, and shift a mindset, it’s a good story. But I’m biased.
When we began building a health system, one of the first integrated financial health care delivery systems in the world, there were some strong leaders who set out and talked to us, team members, who were driving different divisions, different components and different areas of expertise.
As the person involved with the story, I knew that we had to use insights and instincts because when you’re with a company as big as that one was, a lot of people are going to think their instincts are right on. And those same people are pretty successful and have a track record.
We went out and we talked to people throughout western Pennsylvania, which is our primary service area – 29 counties.
And as we talked to people, we heard phrases again and again about how they were nervous about their local hospital and their local health care. And they felt that if they needed something serious, they had to go somewhere else. That those places were just like a first aid station. And when they needed a high-level surgery, they felt they had to find that right provider.
We realized that since we had strong hospitals in the communities and highly specialized hospitals in the city of Pittsburgh, we used the slogan, “Choose your health care as if your life depended on it.”
That’s why the Apple Watch had hit a chord with me, because what’s the emotion that we’re playing off of?
When you need to tell a story, you have to use insights and instincts, so you define your target market. Then you have to ask that target market and gain insights on what they’re thinking and feeling, and what they want and need.
When you do those things, you begin to pick up on trends through those insights, and you see what that target market wants and needs, and you have a story that you want to tell about how you can help them.
You might play off of emotions such as happiness, pleasure and desire. And sometimes you might play off the emotion of fear. Choose your health care as if your life depended on it played off the emotion of fear. But we knew that we could help the people of western Pennsylvania and beyond.
And that’s why the health system continued to tell that story again, and again, and again for years. Then decades, and they continued to grow beyond those 29 counties, to beyond a couple of states, to countries, and having that integrated financial health care and delivery system because it was able to convey its message.
This Apple Watch campaign plays off fear. They did their research. They knew the target market that they wanted to reach, influence and engage with. And that was people who have pondered the Apple Watch, but how haven’t made the decision because they didn’t feel that it was a necessity. They didn’t feel that it was a must have.
People who are criticizing this don’t understand real marketing because real marketing identifies who that target market is and uses instincts and insights to drill down and define clearly that customer group, that customer segment.
What do they want? What do they need? What are they thinking? What are they feeling?
And if you have a way to help that group solve a problem and strike a chord with what they’re thinking, wanting and feeling, then you should tell them a story about how you can help them, how you can make their life better. When you go to tell that story, you have to decide on which emotion to play off of. And sometimes fear is that emotion.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
