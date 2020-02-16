David Mastovich

When we have creative ideas, whether we want to admit it or not, we think of everything that could go wrong and ultimately talk ourselves out of trying.
It can be anything from launching a business to creating content, but we all have the tendency to hold back from taking chances because we fear what others will think and how it’ll play out.
I know I’ve been guilty of it and I’m not alone when I say we all have the underlying fear of not being perfect, being wrong, or even being embarrassed.
There have been two, I guess you could say, mantras that I’ve leaned on over the years to push myself to execute my ideas.
• Just ship it: As a marketer, you need to be able to, as Seth Godin said, “Ship it.”
This means that you just need to do it and put your work out there.
This requires you to have the understanding that it won’t be perfect. In fact, it might never be perfect and that’s OK.
Creative ideas need room to breathe and shipping it gives us the opportunity to tinker with and refine them so we can continue to learn and grow.
• Perfect is the enemy of good: I’ve said it more times than I can count, but perfect is the enemy of good.
Now that we’re focusing more on video marketing at MASSolutions, I’m in front of the camera a lot. And because of that, I’ve had to remind myself that perfect is the enemy of good because as human beings, we’re our biggest critics.
But those critiques can hinder us from acting on our ideas.
So, rather than going back to the drawing board and re-shooting a video for a minor stumbling over words or some shadows from lighting, we roll with it because I know how important speed is in the world of marketing and that getting muddled in the minutiae will hold us back from creating and growing.
The next time you have a creative idea just ship it and remind yourself that perfect is the enemy of good.
