David Mastovich

Is your social media strategy CRAP?
There’s good CRAP and bad CRAP.
Molly Beesom is a librarian who applied CRAP to evaluate websites and other social media.
It talks about credibility and currency, reliability, authority, purpose and point of view: C-R-A-P.
The National Academy of Medicine did a 2021 study that also referenced CRAP with respect to social media strategy, content and websites. They said that people seek and share information about health care through a variety of sources, but their study showed that three out of four Americans go to the internet to learn about and make health care decisions.
My response to that is, “Three out of four?”
What’s the other 25% doing?
That’s why it’s so important that the CRAP test be followed by health care companies.
Again, the “C” in CRAP stands for credibility and currency. Is the information credible? Is it current? When someone is posting information or putting a video together, are they referencing information that is current or three months, six months, maybe a year old?
Is it reliable? Reliability in health care comes down to, according to the National Academy of Medicine, “Are you using the best scientific evidence available related to that health care that you’re talking about at that time?”
Authority is the next letter.
Is the person talking about the subject coming from a position of authority? Do they have expertise?
And the “P” in CRAP stands for purpose or point of view.
And if it is a point of view, is that opinion presented in a balanced manner? That’s from the National Academy of Medicine, too.
So, how is this relevant to you? Can you pass the CRAP test? Are you already passing or failing the test when it comes to your social media strategy, your social media content, your website, your online presence?
What I can tell you, as a person of authority in marketing and storytelling, a person who has a purpose with the No BS Marketing platform, my purpose is to talk about the behavioral science driving the creative art.
I will give you my point of view and try to make it balanced when it comes to the CRAP test. What I’ve seen in the companies that have been peak performers – particularly in the past two-plus years with COVID-19 – these successful companies have passed the CRAP test.
We have been fortunate to work with leaders in health care who understand this and defer to us to help them live it.
One of the things that our health care clients did at the beginning of the pandemic and throughout it was that they wanted to give current information. They wanted to be credible and reliable by giving the best scientific evidence that they had at that time related to health care. They were people of authority.
We wanted to put the chief medical officer on camera. We wanted to put physicians on camera, physical therapists, home hospice leaders, because they were people of authority who had a purpose.
Our clients at the beginning of the pandemic were giving information to help. It wasn’t to sell. They passed the CRAP test. They were credible and current. They were reliable, giving the best evidenced information at the time that they had. They were people of authority because we pushed them to make sure that the people who were on camera or posting or writing the blogs were people of authority. And their purpose was to help and get the word out.
What has continued throughout that time is that we’ve talked to our health care clients, whether it be durable medical equipment, home medical equipment, hospice companies, physical therapy, occupational therapy, wound care, Medicare Advantage programs, health care systems, physician group practices – all across the spectrum of health care we’ve had companies that we’ve helped remember that perfect is the enemy of good when it comes to providing that healthcare information.
This is a key point.
The production of it. Perfect is the enemy of good. Get on camera. Don’t be afraid of it. Tell your story. Now, to pass the CRAP test, it still has to be credible and reliable. Make sure you have the accurate information, but it also has to be current. The “C” is credible and current. So to be current and have currency, you really need to turn that around and get the message out and tell the story.
You, too, can pass the good CRAP test. You can do it with your storytelling. It’s all about being intentional about your storytelling, being systematic and having a behavioral science to it, to drive the creative art. Because we want it to be creative and memorable, but we want it to come from a place of behavioral science.
You can do that for your health care patients, your referral sources and your employees. Your employees are essential. They have to understand the story and be able to tell it, and you have to be able to tell the story to potential employees, prospective employees.
All this helps you pass the CRAP test with your health care storytelling and your health care marketing.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
