David Mastovich

The sign said, “think.”
It was in a seventh- and eighth-grade classroom, with an English teacher, Ms. Krueger.
The word “think” was posted prominently right in the center of the classroom. You could see the word every day throughout the entire English period.
“Think” made an impact on me.
Over the course of the year, we would hear our teacher’s thoughts on that word and how we had to think.
It’s become a part of the MVP – mission, vision and purpose – at my company MASSolutions.
Deep thinking can help you and your company achieve personal and professional growth.
When you look at the power of deep thinking, starting off by thinking for yourself.
Self-management. Ask yourself open-ended questions.
“Why might my teammate, my peer, be responding to me this way?”
“Why is the client thinking this misperception about what we’re doing?”
“Why is the client’s client not doing this behavior or action that we’re working on?”
Make asking yourself open-ended questions a part of your process on a daily basis – actually, on an hourly basis, a minute-by-minute basis.
Another part of self-management is having that thirst for knowledge. This isn’t simply saying, “I want to learn as much as I can about my position at my company.” Instead, a thirst for knowledge is wanting to learn more about each of your clients and your clients’ clients.
Another idea that I stress about thinking for yourself is what we call the Google rule.
It goes like this: I want everybody here to ask questions of me, of their peers, of others in the organization, of clients.
Google your question. It often will provide you not only the answer, but it will lead to an even better question.
Next, you must think beyond yourself. Think for yourself.
Think beyond yourself.
This means practicing empathy. Very early in my life, I had someone explain to me, “There’s empathy, and there’s sympathy, and sympathy is when you can actually feel what that person has happened to them. But empathy is when you’re hoping to understand what they’re going through.”
When you can practice empathy on a regular basis, that enables you to help think beyond yourself.
Next, I use the word intentionality often regarding many things that we as humans do, or want to do, and just don’t do enough.
So being intentional about practicing empathy, but having self-awareness of how others perceive, or maybe misperceive you, and self-awareness of the impact you have on others.
Your delivery matters. I want to stress that I strive to live these core values at my company and for our clients and in my life.
Most people don’t have an intention to hurt someone else or frustrate someone else or disappoint someone else.
You don’t usually get up and go, “I’m going to go out today and I’m going to make seven mistakes; I’m going to fail at something; I’m going to anger somebody; I want to get my client mad at me; I’m going to get my friends mad at me; I want to anger the person next to me at work.” But we sometimes lack the self-awareness of how our delivery matters, and how that delivery is being misperceived by others.
Or maybe our delivery was bad, and it impacted others in a way that wasn’t positive.
That’s why you must “think” for yourself and beyond yourself. Practice empathy and be intentional about self-awareness, be intentional about your delivery.
I call it VAR, as in vulnerability, accountability, resiliency.
When we’re vulnerable, we admit where we weren’t as strong as we wanted to be, might even admit it’s a weakness. We might admit that we learned from something. We might admit that we misperceived something.
You’ve got to hold yourself accountable. By doing so, you gain respect, and you build trust with others.
Resiliency? I got punched in the face today – not literally – but when I got up in the morning, something happened immediately.
And I had to practice resiliency because every day of all of our lives, we’re going this way and something’s going to force us to go that way. When we’re vulnerable, accountable, and show resiliency, that’s part of thinking beyond yourself.
Finally, you should begin to think about the possibilities. This means cultivating a growth mindset, rather than a fixed mindset.
Growth mindset is when you see possibilities. Fixed mindset is when you already have a preconceived notion.
I strive to have that growth mindset as much as possible and try to fight that fixed mindset, which is difficult.
As far as that sign in Krueger’s classroom, during a three-year period when I was in that middle school, eight to 10 people from that group now make their living at a very high level.
Peak performers in storytelling, strategy, marketing, content, writing, creative design.
All came from that class.
For a small sample size, a lot of people saw that word, “think” in Krueger’s classroom, and they’ve made a living out of it, and they’ve been elected to Halls of Fame, they’ve been recognized nationally and internationally.
Krueger and that sign made a difference.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
