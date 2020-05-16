David Mastovich

The media continues to evolve as we consume our news in different ways over time.
But leaders and marketers still need to find creative ways to leverage the media to tell our stories because their platforms reach audiences we might not be able to reach on our own.
What’s the best way to do that?
Treat the media the same way you do your customers and employees:
• Think about what they want and find creative ways to give it to them.
• Provide content the audience will want to consume.
• Don’t make an interview about you. Make it about the interviewee and their target audiences.
One personal example of this is the radio interview I recently did with Bo Moore from Forever Media.
Of course, I wanted to do the interview, but I realized it was much more than just an interview.
It was an opportunity to help Moore reach and engage his audiences with quality content and valuable takeaways.
It was also a potential vehicle that would connect me with someone who might want to learn more about me and my team at MASSolutions.
Yes, I got value from the interview, but I also delivered an immense amount of value to the listener who might own a business and needs a spark to diversify their offerings.
This made Moore and Forever Broadcasting happy because it made their listeners happy.
One other reason to not treat the interview as just an interview is that you can turn the interview into valuable content for your audiences, too.
We aired my interview with Moore as an episode of the No BS Marketing Podcast, created micro-clips that we promoted on social media, and turned some of the ideas I shared into blog posts like this one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.