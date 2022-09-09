David Mastovich

One year for Christmas – I don’t recall exactly what year, but it was a while ago – somebody bought me a little kit to make a loaf of bread.
It was a pre-mixed pouch of dry ingredients with a fun little instruction card.
The steps were extremely simple. Add a bottle of beer to the dry mix, stir the whole mess together, then bake it for an hour or so.
If I could follow those instructions, presto, I’d have homemade bread.
I’m not sure if you’ve ever made bread from scratch before, but it’s far more complicated than the aforementioned just-add-beer kit. Even the simplest loaf of bread you can think of requires multiple steps and at least a couple of hours.
The good news is that I can show you how to craft stories for your audience that taste like they took all day, but require “just-add-beer” levels of time and effort.
My secret is what we call Your No BS Story Builder. It’s a simple system we use for our clients that lets us quickly create stories that resonate.
The only thing you need to make it work is a thorough understanding of your market.
I say that as though everybody has a thorough understanding of their market. Most companies don’t, in my experience, even if they think they do.
But that’s the main ingredient in a powerful storytelling strategy.
Once you understand your market, creating the stories becomes simple. Think of it as a storytelling version of paint by numbers.
If your company needs to do a better job understanding their target market, telling their story, engendering trust and connecting with their prospects and customers, Storytelling MASStery is for you.
