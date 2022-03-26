David Mastovich

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Zoom’s sales forecast didn’t hit projections in the last quarter. And there’s a concern that maybe it won’t in future quarters because of our return to work with more and more employees heading back to the office, either in a hybrid way or some even full time in person.
I do believe Zoom might see some decline in new purchases, or maybe some people might actually cancel and the volume might go down a little bit.
But I think we’re going to still be doing a lot on Zoom because in the new world of business we’re rarely going to have everybody in the office because of the hybrid approach as well as the mentality that it doesn’t matter if someone is in Long Beach, California, or Johnstown, Pennsylvania, as long as the job is completed. MASSolutions has taken this approach for a long time.
More and more people are comfortable with that template regarding their full-time people, their part-time people and their strategic partners.
Another factor that may impact Zoom involves a competitor in the market. I saw an article titled “Meet Your 3D Boss,” and it’s about a company called Portl, which decided to go beyond Zoom and use holograms.
My response was, “Whoa, this would make your boss be the hologram.”
The boss is in a booth. And then when we see that person, she would be looking like herself but would be a hologram.
Now there’s a couple of challenges. Early technology always costs more, and these booths are $65,000.
So, you’re not going to see many small and mid-sized businesses do that for a long time.
The second thing is there’s some concerns about the quality and the need for it. But just keep it in mind that there’s a possibility to go beyond Zoom, regardless of whether it’s that new hologram technology, a Zoom call, a telephone call, a text, an email or an in-person meeting.
There are still some major tenets of successful communication, especially among teams.
The first is the person who is running that meeting or handling that conversation needs to clearly define what they want.
What’s the one major takeaway of the meeting? This is probably the biggest problem with internal communication, what we call B to E business – to employee storytelling and business to employee communication.
Why is that the problem? Because whoever is leading the meeting often wants to get so much crammed into the meeting, and by thinking that they’re doing more, they achieve less.
Have you been there? When you come to a meeting that just seems to go on and on or worse, it’s a meeting that doesn’t have a formal plan, it doesn’t have an agenda.
The first objective with any internal communication on Zoom or as a hologram or in person is to define the major theme, the major takeaway that you want everyone in that room to have. There has to be something that you want them to take away.
Then provide supporting storytelling pillars that are also memorable, but reinforce that major takeaway and have an agenda.
But there’s a second piece that’s a major successful communication tenet. And that is to understand the audience.
Sounds like common sense.
I say this because I witness it on a daily basis with clients when we come in to help them with B to E storytelling and B to E communication. Walking through how things are done internally, the reality is most of us don’t treat employees and employee communication and employee storytelling the same way we treat storytelling to other target audiences such as our customers, our board of directors, our referral sources, our centers of influence. So that second point is look at that target audience and think about how they’re going to respond.
Think about what they’re coming into that meeting with. What’s in it for me? Look at them with variables.
You might look at departments that they’re from. You might look at titles, you might look at age, you might look at background experience.
Think this through briefly during your pre-call or pre-meeting prep so that you’ve thought more about the target audience.
Regardless of medium, if you follow this approach, you will have stronger, more effective communication internally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.