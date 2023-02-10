David Mastovich

Have you ever had a salesperson begin their pitch or tried to sell you, and you could tell they weren’t prepared?
We’ve all been there.
Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to coach sales executives and sales teams. I often ask, “How much time do you dedicate to pre-call prep?”
The answer is always, “Yeah, I do.”
But when we later had the chance to go on a call with them, we’d find out very quickly that they hadn’t been intentional about five to 10 minutes of pre-call prep.
I know some storytelling people in this industry that are fantastic. They’ve built companies and practices and they’ve done it at the highest level.
I know what I’ve had the experience to go through and the expertise that it’s brought me.
Most of the people that you see talking about storytelling – when they do an Instagram or a LinkedIn post or a YouTube video, or they’re selling a course for $99.99 to make you a storyteller – haven’t worked through the cognitive science to drive that creative art.
When you have that combination, it is unstoppable. It is amazing the fulfillment that you will have because you will have helped your target audience and yourself, and you really need to do both.
This isn’t just about helping the client. It’s about you helping that client to get better so they get more customers. It’s about helping you to grow your business and grow your personal self.
When you have the behavioral science, the cognitive science driving the creative art, that’s when you’re able to create magic.
First, we must address what I mean by storytelling opportunity.
You have a weekly meeting with your team. You get the chance to present to a group internally. Storytelling opportunity. You’re talking externally to someone at a networking event. Storytelling opportunity. You’re on a sales call. Storytelling opportunity. You’re meeting with your boss? Storytelling opportunity. You’re sending out an email to a group of six to 10 people? Storytelling opportunity.
You get the idea.
Most people don’t look at each of those as a storytelling opportunity. They just go and do it. I’m not trying to slow you down. But I want you to spend five minutes on pre-story prep, being intentional about defining the goal of that story in that instance.
The second step is being intentional about the target audience. For example, you say the target audience is the people in the room, and the people that are in the room are all executives.
You might know the mindsets of most of them, and know how they focus on their area and what their thoughts are.
You understand the target better.
You can apply it to a group of 20, a group of 50 or a group of one, but have an intentional goal of your story and a target audience of your story.
That’s part of the cognitive science, understanding what the goal is, writing it down.
Understand what the target audience is, then start digging into how our minds work.
Then we go to the next step.
The science says that we’re driven to understand people.
Who was that main person in this story? What is their goal and their target audience?
What struggles does this main person in the story have?
What barriers have they overcome?
Because we want to understand people, we know that no one does it alone. We know that regardless of people in stories saying that there was a hero, we always know there were others who helped. So who helped and how? It helps you to tell your story.
When we were trying to build the new way of doing the comprehensive marketing plan at MASSolutions, we had a struggle because not everybody understands strategic and tactical marketing combined.
Our target audiences often don’t get that. They also aren’t used to paying for the strategic part and they get uncomfortable. They haven’t thought of a comprehensive marketing plan that is targeted at current and future clients or customers, current and future employees, current and future referral sources.
So we as a team had to come up with a way to tell that story, and our team included six to 10 people working together.
We had to overcome this barrier of the customer not understanding a comprehensive marketing plan and not understanding what we meant by top- and bottom-line stories.
This whole team of people worked together to fight through this struggle to overcome those barriers, and we learned we were the cobbler’s son with no shoes.
We weren’t as great at telling our story as we were at telling our customers’ stories to their customers.
We had to get better at that. We had to be intentional about it. We had to practice what we preach. And, that’s what happened at MASSolutions.
Apply our example. Make sure you are intentional in your pre-story prep, so that your marketing storytelling can be more memorable, more sticky, with your target audiences.
Have an intentional goal, define that target audience and understand them and make it about them.
Talk about the struggle and barriers overcome to get to this point, so that you can offer this to them.
Talk about the struggles and barriers that they’ll overcome by using your product or service.
Talk about the lessons learned that got you to this point, and how working with other clients has made your company that much stronger for this client today to benefit from it, and when you do all of that, then come back with your closing big idea that pulls it all together.
