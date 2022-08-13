No offense, but your business’s content probably stinks.
It’s no more fun to say this than it is to hear it, believe me.
But just to make sure …
Are you satisfied with the quality of all of the content and communication your company is producing? Most people aren’t, in my experience – and by most, I mean well over 90%.
If you are satisfied with your content, great. If we’re going to start telling better stories that change hearts and move prospects, we need to identify how things are broken, right now.
The reasons companies are unhappy with their communication:
• It’s cluttered and inconsistent; there’s no rhythm to its publication and it feels clunky.
• There’s no overarching idea governing what’s being said; people just share things without a strategy.
• It’s impossible to tell how a given message is performing because nobody is tracking it.
• The communication is essentially nonexistent.
Let’s flip the script and create a list of requirements for quality communication:
• It should be consistent in timing and in theme.
• It should be in service of a strategy that’s attached to one or more objectives.
• Whenever possible, we should track the responses to and performance of a given message.
• Communication should exist (obviously).
Starting at the top, how do we identify the “theme?”
It’s not enough that you know why your company exists. You must be able to clearly articulate why people buy from you.
The reason this is so important is that if you’re speaking to everybody, you’re speaking to nobody.
Imagine walking into a crowded room and saying “Hello,” versus saying “Hello, Bob.”
In the first case, most people won’t realize you’re there. In the second case, each Bob probably will turn his head.
Once you know their why, you can speak to them in a way that resonates with them.
The message won’t be lost.
And it won’t stink!
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of “MASSolutions,” host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
