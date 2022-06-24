David Mastovich

A client recently told me his employees started talking about us and them, and at that point this client realized he was the them in this conversation.
“They think I’m the them. I’m not the them,” this client told me.
He went on to say how when changes were made, people would get frustrated or nervous. They felt it was an us- and-them mentality.
Another client came to me with a problem and said, “Our team, our employees are starting to use the phrase, ‘We’re putting profits over our customers and our people.’ ”
A third example was a person lamenting how team members don’t follow the processes that have been put into place. They just deviate enough that there’s not as much of the systematic way of getting things done and there’s a slight difference in the quality output based on who was working on that, and what different moves they made beyond the processes or which processes they avoided.
These are examples of why business to employee marketing, B2E marketing, is essential to success today and tomorrow.
B2E marketing means you’re intentional about treating current and prospective employees the same way you treat current and prospective customers from a marketing standpoint.
B2E marketing is about your cultural messaging. It’s about explaining the why behind each new initiative. It’s about knowing that current and prospective employees aren’t going to pick things up unless you build the story by, for and about them, and tell them the story again and again through multiple channels.
Remember, each employee consumes content differently.
B2E marketing and the ensuing storytelling impact recruiting, retention and results. The three Rs of business to employee storytelling.
As a leader of an organization or a leader of a team or departments or a business unit, how can you as a storyteller and a marketer make this work for you?
Here are six steps to leveraging business to employee marketing:
• Be intentional about being committed to thinking differently and developing a B2E marketing program/plan. Be intentional about looking at your employees, current and prospective employees, differently than you do now.
• Systematically gather insights about current and prospective employees, about your employee base, but also about your industry. The systematic gathering of insights means interviewing a sample of employees, asking the same questions, listening and tracking.
• Create your big idea – your why or reason for being, and your customer’s why or reason for buying – for that storytelling initiative, and since it is business to employee, your why or reason for being on that project is different for each initiative. Their why as an employee is – “What’s in it for me? How does it impact my work? Am I going to have to do more than I currently do now? Am I going to miss time with my friends and family? Is this going to make it harder? Am I going to have to interact with other people? Why is this being done?”
• Build the B2E marketing plan. This plan will have recommendations, solutions, ideas, strategies. It will map out your next 100 days, but it also will have goals and objectives for the end of year one and maybe even into year two. The plan will talk about your storytelling opportunity, inventory of where you’re going to tell the stories. and the plan will map out how it’s going to be done, who, who the accountable parties are, what the specific goals and objectives are.
• Then you want to implement, activate and work the plan.
• And test, track and tweak so that you can tweak your anecdotes and analogies that fall under your big idea to make the point of your big idea for that particular project or initiative.
These six steps of how to leverage business to employee marketing will help you to be intentional, systematically gather insights, craft your B2E big idea, develop the B2E marketing plan, implement, activate, work the plan, and test, track and tweak.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.