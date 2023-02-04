David Mastovich

You’ve probably consumed either Starbucks or Dunkin’ products, or both, and at the very least, you have heard about both of these monstrous brands.
Let’s look at how Starbucks and Dunkin’ use data to drill down their target audiences and to grow their brands, and how that applies to you, your company and your referral marketing.
Dunkin’ has been around a long time as Dunkin’ Donuts.
More than a decade ago, the company made a conscious decision as it realized that the health-conscious nation was consuming fewer doughnuts, and they also thought that they had a potential competitive advantage with their coffee.
Dunkin’ took the time to systematically gather insights.
They went out into a select number of markets. In each of those markets, they compiled qualitative insights, qualitative research to systematically gather insights.
They decided in these 10 to 12 markets that they would go where Starbucks and Dunkin’ were either next door or across the street from each other, and they stood in front of both, talked to people and said, “How about if I pay you a small amount and buy your coffee for this week? I’ll buy your coffee, and then on Friday, after we talk, I’ll pay you 50 bucks or give you a gift card.”
Most people said, “Sure.” But then they were told, “You’re also going to drink the other brand for a week.”
They first said they wanted someone who went there at least three times a week. They’re looking at some behavioral segmentation.
They decided to talk to people who were frequent users of Starbucks, and talk to people who were frequent users of Dunkin,’ and then convince them for a week to try the other one. Then, talk to them after the week about what they thought about the two brands.
I think that’s fantastic, and a great way to systematically gather insights.
It revealed there are two tribes. This helped Dunkin’ to realize that it could make a push to focus on one of these major target markets.
Starbucks people knew their barista, and their barista knew them by name, whereas Dunkin’ people said, “I’m going to get in and get out.”
Starbucks people felt the experience of Starbucks, whereas Dunkin’ people said, “Why not just small, medium and large?” Or, “If I want to have coffee sitting on a couch, I’ll stay home.”
They looked at these target markets at Starbucks and Dunkin,’ and Dunkin’ realized that its market was a regular Joe who wants a cup of Joe.
This then enabled them to go look at their own data and see how many people looked like this, and they saw what percentage of their base it was, and they thought that they could market to that group.
Starbucks, on the other hand, actually has the lifetime value of a customer carved out in multiple different ways so they can see how much they get over the lifetime when they land a new person.
They know how much they can spend to try to land that new person and open that new store and get more new people to have a lifetime value.
Whether you drink coffee or not, you can relate to Starbucks and Dunkin’.
You can relate to the two tribes being so dramatically different. One that was cost- conscious, one that wanted to be treated like an individual, another one that was not trend-conscious, and they wanted to be part of a group, they wanted to get in and out.
This one was trend- conscious, wasn’t as worried about price, they wanted to be treated like an individual.
And both of those companies know the value of that segment, and what both companies have done over the course of their lifetime is evolved to the marketplace. Both have done well with digital, particularly Dunkin’ spending a great deal of time with its digital marketing and their campaigns.
Both adjusted their marketing based on data, they’ve adjusted their story based on data.
How does this apply to you and your company as far as your referral marketing?
Whether you’re in professional services, whether you’re in health care, whether you’re in manufacturing, or business- to-business, your data is gold.
You must study your data to see where your tribe is and what that target market is. But then you go a step further, and you look at who referred someone to you, and this is referral source marketing at its finest.
I found that many companies in the business-to-business realm have referral sources and centers of influence, but they don’t do much to track it, and they don’t have a systematic way to follow up with those referral sources.
Health care, I might argue, is even worse, because health care lives and breathes by referrals, and they also don’t dig into their data enough to learn more about the referrals from a dollars-and-cents standpoint.
You need to use your data around referral sources, so that your referral marketing is actually a system that can be tracked.
The next time you stop at Starbucks or Dunkin’ to have your hot or iced coffee, think about what they teach us about referral marketing and how you can apply it to improve your top and bottom line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.