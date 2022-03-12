David Mastovich

Late last year, we learned CVS Pharmacy/CVS Health will close 900 stores over a three-year span. That sounds like a lot, but for CVS, it actually isn’t.
That’s only 10% of their stores.
CVS leaders said, “Bigger isn’t better, and growth doesn’t mean getting bigger. It means getting better.”
But they also said, “It isn’t about being better at everything. It’s about getting better at core offerings.”
Speaking of the word better, I couldn’t have said that any better.
Part of the no BS mantra is understanding who your customers really are and what your customer opportunity is.
It’s about gathering insights so you can drill down to that target audience that really matters, find out what they think, feel and want, and make sure you’re able to provide them that through your core offerings.
If a particular target market doesn’t match up with what you do best, that’s not one of your ideal customer profiles.
Now, CVS has a challenge ahead because it had a great bottom line due to COVID-19 vaccines, and that’s not going to stay at that pace. Health care is such a dynamic, changing industry.
But CVS says its core business is the Medicare population and having affordable health care options that are convenient to that core group. What does this mean to you?
The first thing that means to each of us is that we need to take that phrase that growth is not about being bigger, growth is about being better. We have to remember and apply that phrase to our businesses.
The second phrase is that it’s not about getting better at everything, it’s getting better at your core offering and your core target markets. The takeaways are to use insights and get a better understanding of your customers.
First, look at your existing data. It’s gold. Drill down to multiple variables to get a better understanding of who is the most profitable customer for you? What do they buy? What do they think you do great? What makes them a fan?
Then make sure you stick true to that core offering because all of us, including me and MASSolutions, forget that. We slip and deviate slightly to do more things because we want to keep a client happy and we know we’re pretty good at that or we’re competent at that.
We have to focus on what we are great at. What is our unique ability? What’s our core offering? Figure out who wants that core offering the most.
That’s what growth is. Even as individuals, it’s the same thing. We get caught up because of social media.
It’s worse today than a generation ago and two generations ago, but it’s been prevalent because it’s part of the human condition. We get caught up in thinking we need to do more, want more, be recognized more.
We end up deviating away from our unique ability. This isn’t just about your company.
This is about you.
Growth isn’t about getting bigger. Growth isn’t about saying you do more. Growth is about getting better at what your unique ability is, getting better at what your core is, getting better at what inspires you and motivates others to want to be around you or buy from you.
So, it applies to both you and your company and to CVS, which inspired this column.
Let’s keep an eye on how CVS does with less vaccine volume, and if they’re able to target this Medicare population and give them more affordable, convenient health care.
But let’s keep an eye on each other.
Let’s make sure that not only are we applying these theories, and these phrases, and these methodologies, and these ideas to our company’s target markets, our company’s growth, our company’s core offerings, our company’s storytelling, but also to our personal brand, our personal storytelling, our personal approach.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
