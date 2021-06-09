David Mastovich

How intentional are you about your company’s storytelling? I’ve found that many leaders are leaving a bunch of storytelling opportunities on the table because of a lack of intentionality around telling their story to each of their key target audiences.
First, there are storytelling opportunities through channels that you don’t think you can use to reach, connect and engage with current customers, prospective customers, employees and others. People don’t realize all of these opportunities exist where they could tell stories.
Second, they aren’t intentional about building an inventory of stories about their company.
Build an inventory of company success stories. Testimonials from clients – written or on video – are fantastic, but you also need to have those stories and an inventory of them about your successes that you tell again and again.
You might tell those stories during your recruitment to potential employees.
You might tell those stories to existing employees so that they have a sense of pride and can see the progress and the impact that they and their teammates are having.
You would want to tell those stories to prospective customers and existing customers. It’s about being intentional with your client success stories.
And you have to build the client success stories with that intentionality, and map out using a flow ... a system.
We use the “Your No BS Story Builder” process to help our clients tell their success stories.
This flow enables you to tell the story in a genuine, humble, yet impactful way.
It starts by having a clear goal of what that story is going to achieve. Why are you telling this client success story?
The second is to have a target audience for that goal and for that story, and sometimes the same story can be used in different ways for different target audiences. But when you go to build that company success story, the “No BS” story builder gives you specific ways once you’ve mapped out the goal and the target to pull items into that story and to craft it.
You want to talk about the barriers, overcome the struggle that happened for either you or that client, or both, when you’re telling that customer success story. Then you want to talk about who helped and how.
Why? Because we all can relate to being part of a team; we all can relate to barriers that we’ve overcome and struggles that we’ve had.
You’re now able to not appear like you’re talking about yourself. You’re talking about your team and specific people on it. You’re talking about the client being vulnerable and having trust in you. You’re talking about how your clients’ clients responded.
Then focus on the lessons learned by both you and the client, or company or customer, that you’ve helped.
And you close it all out by making a phrase that summarizes the essence of that customer success so that it’s memorable, and people can quickly relate to that anecdote or analogy.
This is all done with intentionality and following the system.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
