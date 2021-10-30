David Mastovich

A recent survey estimates that 55% of the U.S. workforce expects to be looking for a new job within the next year. Media and content creators call this “the great resignation.”
You know how that goes. Put the word “great” in front of a word that has three or four syllables and ends in “ion” means that the phrase or title might take off. And, in this case it has.
I can’t be critical of it because that’s some great storytelling.
Many tie this mass exodus back to the pandemic.
The reality is that in 2019, a record-breaking 4.5 million workers quit their jobs. That’s the highest ever at 3% of the workforce.
This means the shift was coming before the pandemic and has probably been building up for a decade or longer.
The desire to quit one’s job has been around since, well, forever.
“Take This Job and Shove It” was a song or a movie or both decades ago. Movies, songs, sitcoms have shown people quitting their jobs and moving on.
The reasons are many. Money. Pay. Compensation.
Work-related stress or a lack of a quality work life. Lack of balance between work and personal life is another challenge in most situations.
I don’t have that famous magic wand to make jobs and employees better – and more productive, more profitable – and still pay more.
But I do know that we need to battle the great resignation with great communication.
Clear, focused, memorable and actionable business-to-employee (B2E) storytelling is necessary and can help with retention, recruitment and results.
Research shows that about 80% of the job losses could’ve been prevented. Often it was as simple as if employees felt appreciated. That’s where I know better and more B2E storytelling would’ve made a positive impact.
When people are asked what would’ve kept them at the job that they left, time and again they’ll say things such as: “I wasn’t appreciated” or “management wasn’t listening” or “I don’t trust my boss” or “people aren’t working together as a team.”
That’s where B2E storytelling comes into play. If leaders and employees, or any other team members, focus on better and more communication, things change. Productivity goes up. Employees stay. People want to work for you and with you.
Here are some quick B2E storytelling tips for everyone.
Yes, leaders need to use these the most, but every team member can benefit from them:
1. Do your storytelling opportunity inventory. Commit to taking the time to map out how many storytelling opportunities you have on a daily basis. When do you have a chance to communicate with others about what you do, what the company does, why they are important? Build your storytelling opportunity inventory so you see how many chances you have to leverage the power of story.
2. Craft your “go to” stories. Your anecdotes and analogies that you use to make key points about your companies MVP: mission, values, purpose. You already have a few “go to” stories, and by taking the time to craft those and a few others, you are able to convey what is necessary to educate, communicate and motivate with others on the team.
3. Make it about them: Your “go to” stories should focus on them ... whomever you need to educate and motivate. Craft the story with them in mind, not you. What do they want to hear? What do they need to hear? What’s in it for them?
4. Focus on people. Stories are about people. What was the struggle the team battled through? Who helped and how? What lessons were learned? Why does this all matter to them. When you focus on people, your anecdotes and analogies become more memorable.
5. Make B2E storytelling a formal part of your day, week and month regardless of what your position is on the team.
We can battle “the great resignation” with great communication. Start your B2E storytelling now!
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
