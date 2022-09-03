Darbouze Law Group, located in Johnstown and Pittsburgh, has been recognized as one of the 10 Best Law Firms – Pennsylvania by American Institute of Family Law (AIOFL) Attorneys for Exceptional and Outstanding Client Service.
AIOFL recognizes attorneys nationally for excellence in their field, looking for attorneys that have unparalleled success, and Darbouze has been dedicated to promoting the highest standard of legal excellence.
