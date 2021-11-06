Daniel Rager

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Daniel Rager has been promoted to nursing director for medical/surgical at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

He has served as interim director since August.

Rager joined Conemaugh Memorial’s emergency department in 2005 after graduating from Conemaugh School of Nursing.

He has served as assistant director of nursing, chairman of the nursing peer review committee and chairman of the clinical staffing committee.

A Vinco native and Central Cambria High School graduate, Rager holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mount Aloysius College and a master’s degree in health care administration from Ohio University.

