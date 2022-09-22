Concurrent Technologies Corp. won a $5.2 million contract to build a large industrial 3-D printer for the Air Force, the company said in a press release.
The project intends to surpass current additive manufacturing 3-D equipment to build longer parts for critical defense applications.
CTC is working under contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory to build the machine, which will be almost two feet high, two feet wide and five feet in volume.
“We are excited to play a role in this groundbreaking additive manufacturing advancement,” Ed Sheehan Jr., CTC president and CEO, said in a statement.
“The technical work we are performing for this project includes elements of CTC’s full-service portfolio of additive manufacturing capabilities including design, testing, post processing, machining and qualification.”
CTC is working with subcontractor SLM Solutions NA Inc. on the project. SLM Solutions is a global provider of integrated metal additive manufacturing solutions.
“Partnering with CTC, a premier research and development company, will help us achieve the goal to create a new AM capability,” Sam O’Leary, SLM Solutions CEO, said in a statement.
“We look forward to collaborating on an additive manufacturing machine that will work much faster than existing equipment and feature the largest build envelope in the industry by far.”
CTC is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corp., to provide full research, development, test and evaluation work.
