JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – John Klein, Bob Kubler and Tim Tibbits have been named as vice presidents of Concurrent Technologies Corp.
Klein recently celebrated his 30-year service anniversary at CTC. He has successfully led several organizational units associated with the company's internal financial, facilities and security-related infrastructure.
In addition to his new position of vice president, he will continue his roles as CTC chief financial officer and treasurer.
Kubler has been with CTC for 16 years, most recently serving as the executive director, readinessdivision.
In his new role, he will continue to focus on growth in the readiness capabilities arena including advanced learning, safety and occupational health, and readiness technology development and sustainment.
Tibbits has held leadership roles in the engineering division and business development and strategy over his 15 years at CTC.
As vice president, engineering division, he will enhance the technical focus in advanced manufacturing processes, engineering services, next generation ammunition development and engineering services, and custom fabrication/testing/prototyping.
