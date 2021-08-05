JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Concurrent Technologies Corp. is one of six contest finalists nationwide competing to win over the U.S. Army with solutions for its vehicle maintenance and repair needs.
CTC advanced to the third and final round of the The National Advanced Mobility Consortium Smart Motor Pool Pitch Competition with a project involving “improved readiness” for a brigade combat team fleet of vehicles, CTC said in a press release.
The finalists, including some of the world’s leading defense contractors, will be judged by novelty, applicability and impact, cost and time to implement, ease of use, required maintenance and subsequent costs for sustained use, and deployability.
“CTC is applying a mix of our creative readiness and engineering innovations in technology from across the DoD and FEMA for ground vehicles for a novel, scalable, low-risk solution,” the press release said.
The six finalists will present their proposed solutions on Tuesday at the Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering Technology Symposium in Novi, Michigan.
Senior Army leaders will announce the winners during a ceremony on Wednesday.
The finalists have received $10,000 in prize money, and $40,000 more will be distributed at the discretion of the panel of judges, either in a winner-takes-all approach or a division based on the pitches.
“This effort and visibility could lead to potential new contract opportunities,” CTC’s press release said.
