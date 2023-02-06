Earl Waddell, who has served as the Cambria Somerset Authority’s manager for much of its years in existence, is retiring.
During Waddell’s years managing the authority’s system of dams and pipelines, a release valve debuted for whitewater boating and recreation areas were expanded at the Hinckston, Wilmore and Quemahoning reservoirs, including a system of mountain bike trails at the Que.
“It’s been rewarding,” he said in an interview with The Tribune-Democrat.
Waddell notified the board last week he plans to retire June 30, which already jumpstarted a search for his replacement, Cambria Somerset Authority Board Chairman Jim Greco said.
Prior to joining the authority in 2009, Waddell served as a project engineer for H.F. Lenz Co.
In nearly 13 years as the authority’s manager, he’s often leaned on his experience as an engineer to help oversee maintenance and repair projects for the CSA’s network of century-old dams and industrial repair projects.
“You become a little bit of a historian and get to know the CSA’s system and how it works,” Waddell said, referring to the infrastructure originally developed to support Bethlehem Steel’s Johnstown-area operations and 5,200 surrounding acres of land.
But he credited Laurel Management, which handles significant property repairs, the authority’s TranSystems engineer, Dave Minnear, the authority’s staff and project partners – such as Summers Best Two Weeks, the Benscreek Canoe Club and Laurel Highlands On and Off Road Bicycling Association – for doing what it takes to enable valuable projects to happen.
“It really came down to having a lot of good people working with me and for me over the years,” Waddell said.
Waddell said he’s also relied on the expertise of longtime board members, including Greco, who has been part of the authority since its inception more than 20 years ago.
He said the CSA’s next manager is fortunate that he or she will be surrounded by the same experienced professionals.
“There’s a lot of knowledge among the rest of (the CSA’s) cast and crew,” Waddell said.
Still, Greco said Waddell will be missed.
“Earl isn’t going to be easy to replace,” Greco said.
“I don’t think the board realizes how lucky we have been. He knew what to do – and when he did something, you never had to worry about it.”
Projects and priorities on the board seem to shift weekly, he added, “but Earl always has a handle on everything.”
Greco said postings for the job are being added to Indeed and The Tribune-Democrat and a CSA committee will begin sorting through applications in the coming weeks to narrow down the field.
Waddell said he’ll do whatever’s needed to help make the transition as seamless as possible.
