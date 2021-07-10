Hussain will provide outpatient and inpatient care at the center on Franklin Street. He also serves as faculty within the hospital’s Internal Medicine Residency Program.
A native of Bangladesh, Hussain completed his medical education at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College in Bangladesh and his residency at CMMC, where he also served as chief resident of Internal Medicine.
Following his residency, he worked as a hospitalist at CMMC with Apogee Physicians before transitioning to the hospital’s Internal Medicine Clinic.
Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Hussain offers adult patients regular wellness visits, screenings, illness visits and diagnosis, management for chronic conditions and guidance for proper nutrition and living a healthy lifestyle.
He is also trained in hospital medicine and takes care of patients while they are admitted to the hospital.
