Conemaugh School of Nursing has named Kimberly Ferry as director of the School of Nursing and Allied Health programs.
Ferry received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Penn State University in 2008 and her master’s degree in nursing administration from Waynesboro University in 2013.
Her professional experience includes roles in clinical and academic areas. She previously worked as a professional development manager at Excela Health and as a nursing instructor at UPMC School of Nursing Shadyside.
