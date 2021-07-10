Conemaugh Physician Group – Gastroenterology welcomes Dr. Shashi Kumar to its team.
Kumar will provide outpatient care its 1015 Franklin St., Johnstown, location, and inpatient care at Memorial Medical Center.
He will screen and treat patients for a range of gastrointestinal concerns, including diseases of the gallbladder, biliary system, pancreas, liver, esophagus, stomach, duodenum, intestines and colon. He specializes in advanced diagnostic testing for GI health issues.
Kumar earned his medical degree at Banaras Hindu University in India. He completed his residency at Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital and his fellowship in gastroenterology/hepatology at Presbyterian University Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He is a member of the American College of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, American College of Gastroenterology and Pennsylvania Medical Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.