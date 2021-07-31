Conemaugh Physician Group – Obstetrics and Gynecology welcomes Dr. Bahige Arida, FACOG, to its team. He will provide outpatient care at the 1111 Franklin St., Johnstown, and inpatient care at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Arida specializes in gynecological care, labor and delivery, post-partum care, women's bladder and urinary disorders, and polyp and fibroid removal.
A native of Lebanon, Arida earned his medical degree at American University of Beirut, completed his residency at Greater Baltimore Medical Center and did his research fellowship at Kennedy Institute at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. He is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
