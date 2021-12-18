JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center has promoted Dr. Jackie Oravec to manager of neurodiagnostics, overseeing the hospital’s electroencephalography department, in addition to her ongoing oversight over the Sleep Disorders Center.
Oravec will work closely with physicians and other health care professionals to ensure the highest levels of patient care, testing and quality in neurodiagnostics specialities including EEG, evoked potential, long term EEG monitoring and polysomnography. She also will help serve patients with sleep disorders at the Conemaugh East Hills Pain, Neurology and Surgery Center.
Oravec, a graduate of Bedford High School and Central City resident, joined Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in 2013. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, with an associate’s degree in respiratory care; earned her bachelor’s degree in health care administration at Pima Medical Institute; and completed a master’s degree in public administration, with an emphasis in health care management at Grand Canyon University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.