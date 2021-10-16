Conemaugh has three leadership promotions
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center has announced three promotions in leadership of Cardiovascular & Neuroscience Services.
Stephanie Jones will serve as director of cardiovascular services. She will oversee the Cardiac Catheterization and Electrophysiology labs, cardiac diagnosis testing, cardiac rehabilitation and vascular services. A 21-year veteran at Conemaugh, Jones has spent 19 years of her career in cardiovascular services and assisted in achieving and promoting accreditations from the American College of Cardiology as a center for chest pain with Primary PCI and heart failure at Conemaugh.
A Johnstown native and Bishop McCort Catholic High School alumnus, she graduated from Conemaugh School of Nursing in 2000. She received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree, with an emphasis in leadership, from Grand Canyon University. She is pursuing a master of business administration at St. Francis University.
Pamela Watt will serve as registry and outcomes manager of cardiovascular services. She will work closely with Jones to identify opportunities to improve the quality and safety of cardiovascular patient care and regularly report outcomes to the ACC’s National Cardiovascular Data Registry.
An Indiana County native, Watt began her career at Conemaugh after graduating from Conemaugh School of Nursing. In 2000, she joined Indiana Regional Medical Center, where she served as manager of cardiac services for 16 years. She returned to Conemaugh in 2016 as manager of Cardiac Catheterization and Electrophysiology labs. Watt has been an associate member of the ACC since 2006 and served as vice president of American Heart Association and chairwoman of Heart Walk in Indiana County.
Wendy Kalmanir will serve as stroke coordinator within neuroscience services.
She will collaborate with physicians, nursing and other health care professionals to facilitate compliance with all stroke quality measures and regulatory requirements for Joint Commission Stroke certification.
She has been involved in Joint Commission Stroke reaccreditations since 2012.
A 31-year veteran at Conemaugh, Kalmanir began her career as a clinical assistant and worked on the medical/surgical unit for 16 years.
Since 2007, she has supported the hospital’s neuroscience service line in neurology and in pain management, which she became certified for in 2017.
She resides in Elton and is a graduate of Forest Hills High School and Conemaugh School of Nursing. She was named “Simply the Best” nurse by readers of The Tribune-Democrat.
