Conemaugh Health System recently appointed Michael Rodgers to service as the School of Emergency Medical Services program director.
Rodgers most recently served as a monitor and EKG technician at UPMC Mercy Hospital. He previously served as community training center coordinator and coordinator of paramedic education at the Community College of Allegheny County. He was a part-time instructor of cardio pulmonary resuscitation, emergency medical technician, advanced cardiac life support and pediatric advanced life support.
Rodgers served as a paramedic for 16 years in Allegheny County.
He earned a bachelor's degree in emergency medicine from the University of Pittsburgh and a paramedic and emergency medical technician certification from the Community College of Allegheny County. He also received credentials from the Center of Emergency Medicine as an emergency medical services instructor.
