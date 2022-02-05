Daniel T. Perkins has been named to Concurrent Technologies Corp. Board of Directors.
Perkins started his own technology consulting firm, MTS Technologies Inc., where he served as chairman and CEO. He sold MTS Technologies in 2017 and continued to be engaged in the defense industry through a number of Consulting engagements.
He created The Challenge Program, headquartered in downtown Johnstown, which has grown to include 130 schools in three states.
Perkins served in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he was Marine Corps liaison officer to the U.S. Congress.
He is a graduate of Greater Johnstown High School and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
