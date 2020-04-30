The “159Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters are released each Sunday.
Episode 6: Debra Orner, Cambria Regional Chamber
“For this episode, the “159Inclined” team had a chance to sit down with Debra Orner, vice president of the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Her dedication and passion for this town and region is contagious and inspiring. No better example of this is her commitment to the Gunter Leadership Initiative. Thanks to her desire to provide the absolute best leadership program possible, four strangers were able to come together and create this podcast.
“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank her for everything she has done to enrich each one of our lives. Thank you Debra and enjoy the show everyone.”
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/. More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
