The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters are released each Sunday.
Episode 5: Bill Polacek
This week, the “159 Inclined”
crew sits down with Bill Polacek, president and CEO of JWF Industries.
They said: “We’re very excited to share with you his incredible and inspiring story of success which is infused with his passion for family and community.
“We hope you enjoy!”
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/. More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
