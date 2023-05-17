The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies has announced $181,916 in grants for 66 projects during its Spring 2023 grant round.
The CFA held a press conference Tuesday at the Rockwood Veterans Memorial and Community Park, where a $5,000 grant was received to help complete the construction of the park.
Once completed, Rockwood Borough will own and maintain the park at 704 Main St.
“The grants awarded from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies have helped our project gain momentum and inspire more people to become involved,” said Jill Luster, committee member of Rockwood Veterans Memorial and Community Park.
“We look forward to welcoming visitors from the Great Allegheny Passage into the park to rest, relax and learn about the history and residents of our town. Without the assistance of the CFA, our dream may have never gotten the attention needed to make it a reality. We are most grateful.”
The total $181,916 in grants includes $63,500 for Cambria County projects, $68,366 for Somerset County projects, $17,250 for Bedford County projects and $32,800 for multi-county projects.
“From providing funds for first responders, supporting theater groups and the arts, allowing expansion and improvement of outdoor recreation areas, to providing diapers, food, and nutrition for families, our donors have allowed us to directly impact and improve lives in multiple counties,” said Angie Berzonski, associate director of the CFA.
The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies is a public, nonprofit foundation that manages funds to strengthen communities in Bedford, Cambria, Indiana and Somerset counties.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
