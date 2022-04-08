Coldwell Banker system members have received recognition.
Adam Dugan has earned membership in the company’s International Society of Excellence, which represents the top 1% of all sales associates/representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system. He also was named the No. 1 agent in Pennsylvania in the Coldwell Banker system for 2021 transactions – the fourth consecutive year he has achieved this designation.
Helen Dugan has been named to the company’s International President’s Circle, which only the top 8% of all sales associates/representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system qualify for.
Willie Hayes, Bessie Marple and Doug Oakley have earned membership in the company’s International Diamond Society, a level achieved by only the top 15% of all sales associates/representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.
John Bingler and Beth Reina have been honored as members of the company’s International Sterling Society, a distinguished membership awarded to the top 22% of all sales associates/representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.
Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty has been awarded the Premier Office Award for the year end 2021, the 26th consecutive year the Johnstown office has received this honor.
