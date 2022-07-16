CJL Engineering has recognized an engineer's new certification and hired four new full-time positions and two interns at its Johnstown office.
• James M. Vizzini III has been awarded the Certified Plumbing Design (CPD) credential by the American Society of Plumbing Engineers based upon his performance in the CPD examination.
Vizzini is a 2013 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, where he received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering technology.
Joining CJL in 2013, he is a registered professional engineer and a senior associate.
• Connor Sturtz joined CJL on March 7 as a mechanical designer. In February, he received an associate's degree in computer aided drafting and design technology from Triangle Tech in Greensburg.
• Bradley Heider joined CJL on March 21 as a mechanical designer. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in April 2018. Heider is an engineer in training.
• Linnie Joy Jr. joined CJL on June 1 as a mechanical designer. He received a bachelor's degree in environmental health and study from Indiana University of Pennsylvania December2020.
• Devon Storm joined CJL on June 6 as a mechanical designer. He received an associate's degree in specialized technology in computer aided design and additive manufacturing from Triangle Tech in Dubois in February.
• Ricky Golden joined as an intern for plumbing. He is a student at the University of Pittsburgh.
• Eryn McKendree joined as an intern for administration. She is a senior at Richland High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.