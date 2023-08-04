CJL Engineering has announced recent hires and interns to its Johnstown office.
• Jordan Moore joined as an electrical designer on May 22, having received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in May.
• Jason McElheny joined as an electrical designer on June 5, having received a bachelor's degree in electro-mechanical engineering technology from Penn State University in May.
• Benjamin Bearer joined as a commissioning coordinator on June 19, having graduated with a bachelor's degree in electro-mechanical engineering technology from Penn State University in May 2021.
• Preston Lamb joined as an intern in the mechanical department. He is a junior at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering.
• Andrew Bertolino joined as an intern in the administration department. He is a sophomore at Liberty University, pursing a degree in commercial music/film scoring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.