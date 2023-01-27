CJL Engineering, a multi-disciplinary mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering consulting firm, has announced the promotion and new hire at its Johnstown office.
Adam McKinley has been promoted to principal. He received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering technology from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in 2001. He is an engineer in training and holds a certified plumbing designer designation, certified by the American Society of Plumbing Engineers.
McKinley as been with CJL for 20 years and leads the plumbing department in the Johnstown office. He specializes in plumbing engineering, domestic water distribution systems, sanitary drainage and vent systems, medical gas systems, system evaluations and project management.
Raymond Henry joined CJL on Jan. 9 as a mechanical designer. He graduated from Triangle Tech in Greensburg in October, having received an associate's degree in specialized technology with addictive manufacturing and 3D print technology.
