CJL Engineering has announced that Alyssa Rouser has joined the firm as an associate principal and civil lead in its Johnstown office.
With more than 10 years of experience in industry and project management, Rouser joined the CJL on Jan. 30. She received a bachelor's degree in civil engineering technology from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, and is a registered professional engineer in Pennsylvania.
She resides in Richland Township with her husband, Josh Szelong.
