Chatham University has named Amanda G. McKendree the recipient of the 2021 Cornerstone Award for Business.
Cornerstone awards are given annually to members of the alumnae population whose leadership and achievements in their particular fields represent the fulfillment of the mission of the university.
McKendree serves as an associate teaching professor of management in the Department of Management and Organization at the University of Notre Dame, where she teaches courses in business communication, strategic communication and crisis communication.
She serves as past president of the Eastern Communication Association; past president of the Pennsylvania Communication Association; a member of the Management Communication Association, the National Communication Association and the Arthur W. Page Society; and is a recipient of the 2018 Carroll Arnold Distinguished Service Award from the Pennsylvania Communication Association and the 2019 Faculty Service Award for the Department of Management and Organization in Notre Dame’s, Mendoza College of Business.
After graduating from Chatham with her bachelor’s degree in global policy studies, she received her master’s degree in nonprofit/public management from the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public and International Affairs and her Ph.D. in rhetoric from Duquesne University.
McKendree is founder of Strikeout PSP, a southwestern Pennsylvania fundraising initiative focused on raising awareness and research funds for progressive supranuclear palsy.
She resides in South Bend, Indiana, with her husband, Daniel Casciato, and daughter, Giavanna Grace. She is the daughter of Mary McKendree, of Salix, and the late Joe McKendree.
