The Challenge Program Inc. is more than a company that rewards students for attendance or grades.
It acts as a bridge between area businesses and school districts, program development manager Nora Wells said.
“A lot of businesses want to get in front of high school students,” Wells said.
She makes those workplace connections for school districts in Cambria and surrounding counties.
That includes Conemaugh Valley School District, which 10 years ago, partnered with Government and Postal Federal Credit Union (G.A.P.) to offer students a finance class.
Since then, the program at the district has taken off, and includes The Bird Cage, a working, miniature credit union in the high school.
“It’s a win-win for them, but it’s a win-win for us, too,” Diane Lopez, CEO and treasurer of G.A.P., said.
Since the partnership, there have been eight students who have worked for G.A.P.
One of which, Lacey Crist, is a full-time employee of the credit union.
“They’ve all worked out so well,” branch manager/operations Bev Lovrich said.
Conemaugh Valley graduate Scott Rykala recently posted about his experience on his LinkedIn account.
“I attribute my passion for finance and banking to my hard-working co-workers and my incredible supervisors who never hesitated to guide me within my professional development,” Rykala said about G.A.P.
Rykala enrolled in the finance course his sophomore year of high school. It was there he learned about the intricacies of money, he said.
Because of that experience, he chose finance as his major at Waynesburg University, where he is a junior, minoring in accounting.
“The opportunities that The Bird Cage gave me made choosing finance nearly a no-brainer,” Rykala said.
Some of the aspects that he said he enjoyed at G.A.P. included not being treated like a temporary hire or intern; being encouraged to ask questions; and developing friendships with co-workers and members.
Rykala also spoke highly about The Challenge Program because the organization “invested into my school” and the “simple act of investing in youth of our area is the beginning of the revitalization of our area.”
During the school year, G.A.P. sends Lovrich and another employee to Conemaugh Valley on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The pair teach a class of nine to
13 students about financial literacy.
Students are taught hands-on skills such as counting cash and balancing a drawer.
During lunch, students operate a kiosk, courtesy of the shop department, with computers that use G.A.P. software.
Accounts can be opened in a student’s name and teachers can have accounts, too. Deposits and withdrawals can be done like a normal account.
“Our students have certainly taken advantage of this opportunity,” high school Principal Jeffrey Miller said. “We are grateful for G.A.P. and other organizations that selflessly give their time to help prepare our students for financial independence and life outside of high school.”
According to him, having G.A.P. in the school provides many opportunities.
Miller gave the example of how students in after-school programs or jobs might not be able to access other banks or credit unions. He also addressed the fact that the class delivers real-time experience that can turn into a career interest.
“G.A.P. brings their services to us and creates convenience for our kids,” Miller said.
Twice a year, the students work at the G.A.P. office in Richland Township.
Lovrich said the students are there on one of the busiest days of the month so they can get real experience
This instills in them money-management skills that will help them throughout their lives, according to Lopez.
“Even if they don’t come here, we tell them they have cash handling skills – you’re marketable to any retail company,” Lopez said.
At the end of the school year, Lovrich talks to the class about summer employment, and just about every year a student has joined the company.
G.A.P. isn’t just involved in the high school, though.
Lovrich and another employee visit the elementary school to talk to sixth-graders about financial literacy.
A version of Mad City Money is used to give the students a bank account and real-life situations they have to work through, such as if a hot water heater fails, or whether to buy a used or new car.
Students go home to talk about what they learned with their parents.
The next day Lovrich talks to the students about what they learned and how these situations could have been handled better.
Lopez and Lovrich said having students who have trained in high school come to work for G.A.P. has worked out
well.
That’s because they know the ropes walking in the door.
Lovrich said she wishes more schools would include a finance class, not just with G.A.P., but to provide that literacy to all students.
“We hope over the years we have at least sparked some financial interest,” Lovrich said.
