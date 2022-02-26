Agents from Century 21 All Service Inc. in Richland Township were listed among the top agents statewide in sale.
Top agents include Vicki Hutchison, who had $9.6 million in sales and received the Centurion Award; Scott Morris, who had $9 million in sales and received the Centurion Award; Shannon Wingard, who had $2.5 million in sales; Sandy King, who had $1.9 million in sales; Danielle Blough, who had $1.7 million in sales; and Kevin Singer, who had $1.4 million in sales.
